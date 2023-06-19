Guwahati: Woman Jumps from Ferry Boat into Brahmaputra River, Rescued

A young woman jumped from a ferry boat into the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati in an apparent attempt to commit suicide on Monday morning.
The incident was reported when the ferry was headed to Guwahati from North Guwahati. The passengers on board said that the woman jumped from the ferry.
After hearing the passengers cry for help to rescue the woman, one crew member of the ferry jumped into the river and recovered her.
The crew member who rescued her said, “I was inside the ferry when I heard the passengers screaming to rescue the woman who jumped from the ferry. I immediately came outside and jumped to save her from the river. So far, we have come to know that the woman is residing at a rental house in North Guwahati.”
Moments after rescuing the woman, her family members arrived and took her to their home.