Guwahati News

Nagaon Youth Run Over By Dumper In Guwahati, Dies On Spot

According to the information received, the incident took place near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the Betkuchi locality in Guwahati late on Thursday night.
A Nagaon youth was tragically killed on the spot after being run over by a speeding dumper in Guwahati late on Thursday night.

Initial reports suggest that the youth was a resident of Tarun Phukan Path in Haibargaon in the Nagaon district of Assam. He was identified as one Apu Modak.

The speeding dumper ran over the youth leaving him dead on the spot. The incident only came to the fore on Friday.

Further details regarding the matter are awaited at the moment.

