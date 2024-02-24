Guwahati News
Guwahati: Youth Missing After Leaving Two-Wheeler Near New Saraighat Bridge
Search Intensifies for Missing Youth Near Saraighat Bridge
A youth has gone missing after leaving a two-wheeler near the new Saraighat Bridge in Amingaon side on Friday afternoon.
The event was brought to light on Saturday when the two-wheeler vehicle was recovered.
The Jalukbari police have initiated an investigation into the missing occurrence.
Today, along with the two-wheeler, the youth's cell phone and money were retrieved by the city police.
The youth, Subrata Kumar Deb Choudhary of Laxmi Nagar in Ganeshpara, Guwahati, went missing at 1.30 p.m. yesterday after purportedly going out to get some supplies for his shop.
Meanwhile, the youth's family members have asked the state government for assistance in locating him.