Guwahati: Youth Mowed Down By Train On City Outskirts

A youth was tragically killed after being run over a speeding train at Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Tuesday night.
The incident was reported near the railway station at Thakurkuchi Gaon, sources informed.
It is learned that youth was hit by an Upper Assam-bound Rajdhani express train, killing him on the spot.
The identity of the youth is yet to be established.
Earlier in the day, two women met the same fate as they were also mowed down by a speeding train in Chandrapur.
The deceased have been identified as Jabada Khatun and Hamida Khatun.
Sources said both the women sustained grievous injuries after being hit by the train, but were alive. However, the duo succumbed to their injuries after reaching Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.
The incident was reported on the railway crossing in Hatisila area, sources informed.