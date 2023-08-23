Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Over Crores in Cachar; CM Lauds Efforts

Carrying out the war against drugs drive, Assam Police seized heroin worth over crores concealed in 104 soap boxes during a late night operation in Cachar district on Tuesday.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the Cachar Police intercepted a suspicious four-wheeler at NIT Ghungoor NH Bypass in Silchar and recovered 104 soap boxes containing half kilograms of Heroin, sources said.
The estimated market value of seized illicit drugs is suspected to be over worth crore.
Meanwhile, the police have arrested four peddlers in connection with the seizure and launched an investigation into the matter.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had launched the war against drugs since he assumed office lauded the efforts made by Cachar Police.
Taking to platform ‘X’, CM Sarma said, “@cacharpolice intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at NIT Ghungoor NH bypass and seized 104 soap cases containing 1.50 kg Heroin. Also apprehended four accused."
"Great work. Keep it up @assampolice," he added.