Guwahati Youth Murder: Crime Branch Arrests 3 Accused

In a major development into the shocking murder of a Guwahati youth Anjan Nath, three accused have been arrested by the Crime Branch, reports emerged on Sunday.
The three prime accused who were arrested today have been identified as Sourabh Goenka, Govinda Kumar and Arvinda Roy, sources said.
According to sources, the police have also seized the bike that was used by the accused persons while shooting the youth. The Yamaha MT 15 bike bears registration number AS 01 EB 3684, sources said.
Further reports also claim that the pistol used in the murder was brought from Bihar. The person from Bihar who had allegedly provided the weapon has also been arrested. Apart from this, seven mobile phones have been recovered by the police, reports said.
The victim, Anjan Nath was shot at point-blank range by unidentified miscreants while he was traveling on a two-wheeler at Koinadhora in Guwahati. He was rushed to Metro Hospital at Khanapara with bullet wounds to his chest, however, he was declared dead on arrival.
It has now come to the fore that he was in a relationship with one Gitashri Sinha, who was previously married, but since then is divorced. Gitashri is a resident of Udaynagar near the Koinadhora area of Guwahati. She also has a child from her previous marriage.
Following her divorce, she entered into a relationship with the victim Anjan Nath. However, her family members did not consent to the relationship. They had been together for the last four years but did not tie the knot, it has been informed.