Victim’s Brother Alleges Self-Proclaimed Wife, Ex Husband’s Involvement in Guwahati Murder

In yet another update to the shocking murder of a youth in Guwahati on Thursday, the deceased’s brother on Friday lodged a police complaint against three persons including Gitashri Sinha- self proclaimed wife of the deceased Anjan Nath, her ex-husband and her mother.
According to the FIR, the deceased Anjan Nath’s brother namely Ajay Nath directly blamed Gitashri and her ex-husband and her mother of being involved in the “pre-planned murder conspiracy”.
Earlier, Anjan had spotted both his self-proclaimed wife Gitashri and her ex-husband on a number of occasions, resulting in a significant feud between them, stated Ajay.
Meanwhile, Ajay Nath burst into tears in front of the media, explaining that he had lost his father to an incurable sickness in August of this year, and then his brother the night before.
Ajay, on the other side, stated that the deceased Anjan's mother is still unaware of his demise.
On the other side, Assam Police have started looking into a number of aspects of the murder case of Anjan Nath.
The first factor suspected by the police in the murder investigation is family rivalry. Another significant reason in the murder incident that cannot be ruled out is Anjan Nath's wife and her former husband's involvement. Thirdly, Anjan's alleged connections with a drug trafficking ring may also be investigated by police.
Fourthly, since Anjan was employed by JCB, he frequently travels to various locations in the Northeast to handle the technical side. The police are therefore looking into this angle as well.
The fifth factor is that Anjan's business dealings with other people can cause them to dislike him.
Prima facie, the city police suspected that the miscreants might have come through Rajiv Gandhi Path to Koinadhara locality last night.
So far, no concrete evidence of the movement of the miscreants has been traced by the Crime branch. However, they are examining footages of around 15 CCTV cameras of the aforementioned road.
Notably, as per the police, Anjan was shot at the traffic point in Koinadhara by miscreants on the road near the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) office.
Furthermore, the crime branch continues to probe into the entire incident with the help of Basistha police.