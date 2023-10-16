Guwahati Youth Murder: Gitashree’s Father Reveals The Hatching of Plan Before Cops

It was learned that Sourabh, a dry fruits businessman in Fancy Bazar area, and Gitashree became friends while she was in a relationship with Anjan Nath, however, later this friendship turned into love.

As Gitashree’s parents did not approve of the match with Anjan Nath owing to financial and alcohol issues, they decided to get their daughter married to Sourabh Goenka. Arijit and Jharna felt that Anjan was posing as an obstruction in the marriage so they hatched a plan to remove him from their daughter’s life and it was executed by Sourabh with the help of Govinda Kumar and Arvinda Roy.