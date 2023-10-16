Guwahati Youth Murder: Gitashree’s Father Reveals The Hatching of Plan Before Cops

Following the arrest of Anjan Nath’s self-proclaimed wife Gitashree Sinha and her parents, shocking information has come to light revealing that the plan to kill the victim began one and a half months ago.
According to sources, the father of Gitashree, Arijit Sinha, hatched the plan to remove Anjan from his daughter’s life one and a half months ago. He tried to feed him contaminated pills prescribed by a charmer (Bej) to kill him, however, after he saw the medicine did not work, he orchestrated another plan.
The arrested Arijit Sinha confessed this during the interrogation.
Meanwhile, the sister of Gitashree, Neha Sinha, was also arrested in connection with the case.
On Sunday night, Guwahati Police have arrested Gitashree Sinha, along with her parents, Arijit Sinha and Jharna Sinha for their alleged involvement in the murder of the youth.
Moments before they were arrested, the police traced the accused, Sourabh Goenka, Govinda Kumar and Arvinda Roy, who opened fire at Anjan. Following their arrest, it came to the fore that Arijit Sinha hatched the plan and Sourabh executed it.
It was learned that Sourabh, a dry fruits businessman in Fancy Bazar area, and Gitashree became friends while she was in a relationship with Anjan Nath, however, later this friendship turned into love.
As Gitashree’s parents did not approve of the match with Anjan Nath owing to financial and alcohol issues, they decided to get their daughter married to Sourabh Goenka. Arijit and Jharna felt that Anjan was posing as an obstruction in the marriage so they hatched a plan to remove him from their daughter’s life and it was executed by Sourabh with the help of Govinda Kumar and Arvinda Roy.