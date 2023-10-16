Guwahati Youth Murder: Self-Proclaimed Wife, Her Parents Arrested

As the investigation into the murder of Anjan Nath continues, Guwahati Police have arrested the self-proclaimed wife of the deceased, Gitashree Sinha, along with her parents, Arijit Sinha and Jharna Sinha on Sunday night for their alleged involvement in the murder of the youth.
According to sources, Gitashree and her parents were arrested moments after three accused who opened fire at Anjan Nath were arrested. It is suspected that Gitashree’s father, Arijit Sinha, was the main mastermind behind hatching the plan to kill Anjan.
Moments before they were arrested, the police traced the accused, Sourabh Goenka, Govinda Kumar and Arvinda Roy, who opened fire at Anjan. Following their arrest, it came to the fore that Arijit Sinha hatched the plan and Sourabh executed it.
It is learned that Sourabh, a dry fruits businessman in Fancy Bazar area, and Gitashree became friends while she was in a relationship with Anjan Nath, however, later this friendship turned into love.
As Gitashree’s parents did not approve of the match with Anjan Nath owing to financial and alcohol issues, they decided to get their daughter married to Sourabh Goenka. Arijit and Jharna felt that Anjan was posing as an obstruction in the marriage so they hatched a plan to remove him from their daughter’s life and it was executed by Sourabh with the help of Govinda Kumar and Arvinda Roy.
Meanwhile, the police seized the bike that was used by the accused persons while shooting the youth. The Yamaha MT 15 bike bears registration number AS 01 EB 3684.
Further reports also claim that the pistol used in the murder was brought from Bihar. Apart from this, seven mobile phones have been recovered by the police.
The victim, Anjan Nath was shot at point-blank range by unidentified miscreants while he was traveling on a two-wheeler at Koinadhora in Guwahati. He was rushed to Metro Hospital at Khanapara with bullet wounds to his chest, however, he was declared dead on arrival.
It later came to the fore that he was in a relationship with one Gitashri Sinha, who was previously married twice, but since then is divorced. Gitashri is a resident of Udaynagar near the Koinadhora area of Guwahati. She also has a child from her previous marriage.
Following her divorce, she entered into a relationship with the victim Anjan Nath. However, her family members did not consent to the relationship. They had been together for the last four years but did not tie the knot, it has been informed.