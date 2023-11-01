Guwahati: Youth On Scooty Dies After Being Hit By Truck Near Jalukbari

A youth riding a two-wheeler was killed on the spot in a massive road accident after being hit by a speeding truck in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Preliminary reports stated the the deceased youth was a resident of Assam Engineering College campus. However, it is unclear at the moment whether he was a student or a member of teaching or non-teaching staff.
According to the reports, the deceased youth was riding his two-wheeler and was coming from Jalukbari and headed towards Azara when the accident took place.
Meanwhile, afraid of getting caught after causing the accident, the driver of the truck fled from the scene.
The two-wheeler that met with the accident had registration numbers AS 01 DW 3207, while the truck had registration numbers AS 18 AC 3577.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.