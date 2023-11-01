Guwahati News

Thieves Disappear with 2 Bundles of ‘Asomiya Pratidin’ Newspapers in Guwahati

The thieves managed to steal the bundles of newspapers before staff arrived for work.
In a bizarre incident, the burglars in the city have now targeted a newspaper distributor agency in Narengi locality and burgled around 800 copies of the ‘Asomiya Pratidin’ Newspaper wrapped in two bundles.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per CCTV footage, the two individuals came in a two-wheeler (scooty) and disappeared with copies of the papers that were deposited at the office of the agency in the morning for distribution in the local area of Narengi.

