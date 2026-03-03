2 Guwahati Youths Drown in Meghalaya Waterfall; Bodies Found

The death of two young men from Guwahati after they drowned at a waterfall along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday has cast a shadow over the festive celebrations of Dol Utsav.

The tragic incident took place at a waterfall locally known as Ganapati Waterfalls in Meghalaya, near the border with Assam. According to reports, a group of five friends had gone on a short trip and stopped at the waterfall to spend some time together.

All five friends entered the water to bathe. However, after a while, the group realised that two of them were missing. Panic spread quickly as the remaining friends began searching for them, but could not find any trace.

Bodies Recovered

The matter was immediately reported to the local police. Soon after, search and rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were called to the spot. Police personnel from both Meghalaya and Assam also joined the rescue operation.

After an intensive search, the bodies of the two youths were found trapped between rocks in the water.

The deceased have been identified as Jayrani Wari and Wenar Bodo, residents of the Kharghuli area in Guwahati. Meghalaya Police later shifted their bodies to a hospital in Nongpoh for post-mortem examination.