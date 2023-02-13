Guwahati: YouTuber Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

A shocking incident where a young woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati has come to the fore on Monday.

The young girl, who was found dead today, was a YouTuber who ran a channel called Sanggi Vlogs. She put videos of riding fancy motorbikes on her channel.

As per initial reports, the body of the woman was found today at her residence in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area. She was found with a rope around her neck; however her body had several signs of injury making it hard to believe that it was a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Priyolina Nath. Reports stated that she had married just three months ago and was living at the rented space in Bamunimaidam along with her husband, Pankaj Nath, a resident of Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district of Assam.

Moreover, raising further suspicions, the body of the deceased woman had been brought down before the police reached the spot and began investigations.

Meanwhile, the family members of the woman have alleged that she was murdered. They were informed only after the post-mortem of her body.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, her husband’s mother said, “She was a YouTuber so naturally, she was a free-spirited girl. We have always supported her on the journey of becoming a YouTuber. She was a little short-tempered, but even with all her shortcomings, we loved her a lot.”

She said, “I am heartbroken, I can’t express in words what has happened. All I want is that justice is done to her.”