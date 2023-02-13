Guwahati: YouTuber Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

A shocking incident where a young woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati has come to the fore on Monday.
The young girl, who was found dead today, was a YouTuber who ran a channel called Sanggi Vlogs. She put videos of riding fancy motorbikes on her channel.
As per initial reports, the body of the woman was found today at her residence in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area. She was found with a rope around her neck; however her body had several signs of injury making it hard to believe that it was a case of suicide.
The deceased has been identified as Priyolina Nath. Reports stated that she had married just three months ago and was living at the rented space in Bamunimaidam along with her husband, Pankaj Nath, a resident of Jamugurihat in the Sonitpur district of Assam.
Moreover, raising further suspicions, the body of the deceased woman had been brought down before the police reached the spot and began investigations.
Meanwhile, the family members of the woman have alleged that she was murdered. They were informed only after the post-mortem of her body.
Reacting to the unfortunate incident, her husband’s mother said, “She was a YouTuber so naturally, she was a free-spirited girl. We have always supported her on the journey of becoming a YouTuber. She was a little short-tempered, but even with all her shortcomings, we loved her a lot.”
She said, “I am heartbroken, I can’t express in words what has happened. All I want is that justice is done to her.”
The mother further spoke saying, “She was in love with my son. They used to stay together so we asked them to get married. They had a court marriage in November, last year. Since then, she would stay with him while also visiting us at times. Due the demands of her being a YouTuber, she would be on the road most of the time.”
“Before their marriage, she set a condition that we would have to allow her to continue with her YouTube journey, to which we obliged and they got married,” she added.
However, the mother went on to suggest the possibility of an illicit relationship that the deceased harboured. She said, “For some time, we saw her receiving calls that she would pick only after heading outside. She would talk sometimes for hours on call. My son asked her to clarify if she was into something, but she never revealed anything.”
“We do not want to suggest anything; we have also asked the police to investigate who that third person was. We are not sure if she being threatened or something bad was happening,” she mentioned.
In a further explosive revelation, the husband’s mother said that the deceased woman, Priyolina had two mothers. The husband’s family only came to know about the second, her real mother yesterday.
In the meantime, the last rites of the deceased were performed at Nabagraha in Guwahati.