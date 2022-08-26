Guwahati: YouTuber Kuhi Felicitated at INIFD

INIFD Guwahati felicitated Kuhi (Papori Kalita), a Youtuber cum Black Commando under Assam Police for her achievement of 1,00,000 subscribers in YouTube.

Kuhi is a woman police having round the clock duty, however she tries and manages to find some time for herself. She is ready to achieve things which give meaning to life other than duty. Even after being a popular personality, she has never mixed professional and personal life.

INIFD Guwahati, Centre Director, Chinki Agarwal, said “INIFD Guwahati always motivates and wants people of North East India to come forward and make our region proud with the hidden talent and skill which is noteworthy at a Global Platform and so does we at INIFD Guwahati trains students to achieve and become a renounced designer at global level.”

On the occasion Kuhi said, “I am really glad that INIFD has invited me to their institute and felicitated me as I have completed 100k subscribers on Youtube. INIFD is a one of the best institutes in the northeast if one is looking for a career in fashion designing and interior designing.”

With a futuristic vision, and strategic National and International collaborations, INIFD has always transcended boundaries thus giving a new perspective to the design industry and career in fashion and design. With more than six lakh pass-outs and 25,000 students passing out every year, INIFD has emerged as the largest network of design institutes.

INIFD is the only student organization that gives an opportunity to its students to showcase at 3 official world-renowned Fashion Weeks which include Lakme Fashion Week in India, London Fashion Week in London, and New York Fashion Week in New York.

On September 9, INIFD designers, Anuradha Jain, Divya Bharti, Hasim Ali, Heena Mour, Lahar Agarwal from Guwahati Centre would be showcasing at the world’s pioneer New York Fashion Week for the upcoming 6th season.

INIFD is the only student organization to be associated with the prestigious project of RISE Worldwide, 'The Voice of Fashion', through which INIFD students get a unique opportunity to access pre-recorded discussions, talks, and lectures by experts in various fields like Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Nachiket Barve, Ayush Kasliwal, Gaurav Gupta, Shabnam Gupta, Ashiesh Shah, Punit Jasuja, Rimple and Harpreet Narula, Anju Modi and several others.