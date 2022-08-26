Assam: 195 Secondary Schools to be Merged with Base Schools

The Assam Government has issued an order to merge 195 newly provincialised secondary schools with base schools across the state.

According to an order issued by Mamata Hojai, the Director of Secondary Education on Thursday, 195 newly provincialised secondary schools across the state will be merged with base schools.

The order issued by the Director of Secondary education said, “In pursuance of the Govt. orders issued vide no. ASE.73/2021/12, dated February 18, 2021, and as per approval of the Secondary Education Department, Govt. of Assam vide letter no. ASE.263/2022/244, dated August 6, 2022, the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam is pleased to issue the order of merger of newly provincialised Schools with Base School of 195 Secondary Schools of Assam under 'The Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Re-organization of Educational Institutions) Act, 2017 as amended in 2018.”

“The land, building and other assets of the newly provincialised schools shall vest with the government,” said the order copy.

Meanwhile, according to the order copy, out of 195 newly provincialised secondary schools, 47 in Barpeta, 13 in Bongaigaon, 7 each in Cachar, Darrang and Sivasagar, 23 in Dhemaji, 18 in Dhubri, one each in Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Nalbari, 5 in Goalpara, 2 each in Goalpara and Tinsukia, 3 each in Hailakandi and Nagaon, 10 each in Jorhat and Lakhimpur, 4 each in Kamrup (M) and Karimganj, 18 in Kamrup (R) and 9 schools in Morigaon will be merged.