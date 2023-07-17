Guwahati: YouTuber Narrowly Escapes Fatality in Shooting Attempt

A shocking incident unfolded in Guwahati on Monday afternoon when an unidentified individual attempted to shoot a Youtuber, putting his life in grave danger.
The incident occurred in the bustling area of Christian Basti, leaving witnesses in a state of shock. Fortunately, the youth narrowly escaped the attack by a mere inch, avoiding a potentially tragic outcome.
Authorities have swiftly responded to the incident, registering a case at the Dispur police station to initiate a thorough investigation into the matter. Further details regarding the motive and the identity of the assailant are yet to be ascertained.