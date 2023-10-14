Guwahatians Can Now Raise Traffic & Road Safety Issues Via Mobile App

In a bid to ensure road safety amid the rise in accident cases, the Assam Transport Department on Saturday launched a mobile app ‘Path Suraksha Sohajogi’ designed to provide passengers and the general public in Guwahati with a direct platform for registering complaints, concerns, and suggestions related to road safety to the department.
The mobile app dedicated to road safety support was launched at Paribahan Bhawan in Guwahati by Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya signifying a vital channel for citizen engagement and aims to foster safer roads and responsible transportation practices.
Recently, a video was making rounds on social media wherein a conductor was seen hanging by the window beside the back door of an overcrowded city bus raising concerns about road safety in the state and sparking outrage among the citizens.
Meanwhile, a newly built conference hall at the Office of the Commissioner of Transport was also inaugurated during the event.
Furthermore, the occasion was graced by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Assam Transport Department and TATA Power wherein Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL) will deploy a network of 10 advanced EV chargers strategically situated across 10 pivotal locations of Guwahati.