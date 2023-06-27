Assam CM Chairs High-Level Meeting to Enforce Road Safety Measures
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high level meeting on Tuesday to enforce road safety measured in the state.
In the meeting, CM Sarma instructed the officials of concerned departments to adopt a holistic approach to prevent road accidents in the state.
The following are measures to be taken to ensure road safety:
Rectification of 132 accident black spots across the state
Vigorous drive against drunk driving, overspeeding, non wearing of helmets
100 percent installation of Traffic calming measures in minor and major road convergence point and increased highway patrolling
Removal of encroachments and construction of Bus and truck bays in National Highways
Building a comprehensive trauma care plan with thoroughly drafter emergency planning measures
Close monitoring in districts by Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs)
This comes high rate of road accidents were reported in Assam.
According to the data shared by the chief minister’s office, the state witnessed as many as 7023 accidents and 2994 fatalities in 2022. It has a severity rate of 41 percent in comparison to the national average of 37 percent.
Of all the accidents reported, over speeding causes 68 percent of accidents while drunk driving causes 9.14 percent, mobile usage- 3.60 percent, and jumping red light-1.52 percent.
Meanwhile, in the month of May, Assam witnessed 686 accidents claiming 306 lives.
CM Sarma said, “Taking inspiration from Hon PM’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, we aim to make road safety awareness a people’s movement. In state government programs, I’ve urged officials to skip felicitating me and utilize that time to screen a road safety video. Let’s prioritize saving lives on the roads.”