Alert Guwahatians! Cyber Criminals Now Target To Sell Deepfakes (AI) of City Girls

“The accused was found selling fake obscene photos of me, that he generated using Artificial Intelligence on a social media platform named – Discord. He was caught red handed by me, after I contacted him on discord by pretending to be one of his clients. I have been receiving multiple texts from people stating that some people are selling photos of me, since last one year. It has been very traumatizing for me, and it has taken a great toll on my mental health and my social image. I have been placed in many unsafe situations because of this. On 5th July 2023, I along with my family submitted an application for FIR at the Chandmari P.S. but no formal complaint was registered. The police was constantly pursuing us to go for settlement, citing concerns for the accused’s future. In spite of multiple follow ups, no action has been taken against him. Many more girls have fallen victim to his actions and this is completely outrageous. We have filed a Cyber Complaint against him too (Acknowledgement number – 20407230005164). I hereby request you to take cognizance of this matter and take strict actions against the accused and ensure my safety.”