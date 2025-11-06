PM Modi to Inaugurate Guwahati–North Guwahati Bridge in January 2026: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the long-awaited Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge will be opened to the public in January 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the project.

Speaking at an event held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Chief Minister shared details of the Prime Minister’s upcoming visits to Assam. He said that PM Modi will first arrive in December this year to inaugurate the new airport terminal and lay the foundation stone for the Namrup fertiliser plant.

The Prime Minister will then return again in January next year to formally inaugurate the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge and attend a special programme at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati.

However, the exact dates for the Prime Minister’s visit and the bridge inauguration have not yet been announced.

The Chief Minister also revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam either at the end of December or in January, during which he will take part in the inauguration of the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium, the Batadrava project, and a Booth Sammelan.

Before that, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive in Assam on November 8. “She will first visit the Jagiroad semiconductor unit and interact with nearly 300 young entrepreneurs. Later, she will inaugurate the Gateway of Guwahati’s river terminal and the Brahmaputra Riverfront at Uzan Bazar,” the Chief Minister said.

He further added that the foundation stone and bhoomi pujan ceremony for Swaheed Konkolata University will take place on November 8, with Sitharaman slated to inaugurate the event. The proposed university will be constructed on 771 bighas of land in Gohpur, with a sanctioned budget of Rs 500 crore from the state government. The Chief Minister also mentioned that the tendering process for the project has already been completed, paving the way for construction to begin soon. On November 9, Rajnath Singh will visit Guwahati and attend an air show at Lachit Ghat, where Rafale and Sukhoi fighter jets, among other advanced aircraft, will be showcased for the first time in Assam, CM Sarma informed.

The Chief Minister also spoke about his own engagements in Bihar, saying, “I had 12 meetings scheduled in Bihar over three days but could attend only nine due to the upcoming visits of Union Ministers. I will be travelling again to Bihar today to complete the remaining programmes.”

