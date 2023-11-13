Guwahati's Air Quality Takes a Nose Dive After Diwali Revelry

The day after Diwali, Guwahati found itself shrouded in a dense smog, courtesy of the lingering echoes of celebratory firecrackers.
The air quality index (AQI) told a tale of concern, with readings of 250 in Railway Colony, 241 at LGBI Airport, 234 in Pan Bazar, and 200 at IIT – Guwahati, collectively branding the city's air as 'Poor.'
Despite the Guwahati police laying down strict guidelines for an eco-friendly Diwali and intensifying efforts to monitor the sale of green crackers, the city's air quality took a hit.
A senior official from the Pollution Control Board attributed the drop in AQI to Diwali, expressing disappointment that despite the imposition of the green cracker rule, many chose not to comply. The sheer volume of firecrackers detonated on that day was unprecedented.
Guidelines had limited the bursting of 'green crackers' to a two-hour window, from 8 PM to 10 PM, during Diwali. An official notification emphasized a complete ban on sound-emitting firecrackers between 10:00 PM and 8:00 AM.
However, these measures seemed to fall short, as the city's skyline remained illuminated well into the late hours, defying the attempt to curb festivities.