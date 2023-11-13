Assam Police, CRPF Seize Huge Cache Of Explosives In Cachar; One Held

In a coordinated operation on Monday, Assam police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Cachar district successfully uncovered a significant quantity of explosives, detaining a suspect.
Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta revealed that acting on confidential information, a joint team from Cachar district police and 147 Bn CRPF conducted the operation at Silchar Kalain Road, resulting in the apprehension of Nazim Uddin (22) from Sundaura village.
A concealed bag in his possession yielded 97 detonators and 96 fuses.
Additionally, on Sunday, during a check at Gumrah police outpost, a truck and an SUV pickup were seized, carrying one tonne and 20 bags of Burmese supari. Another individual was apprehended in connection with this incident, and legal actions are underway.
This follows a similar incident on November 10 in Hailakandi district, where Assam Police seized 480 kg of illegal Burmese supari from the residence of 28-year-old Saydul Islam Barbhuiya, along with a vehicle.
Two individuals, Abul Kalam (48) and Saydul Islam Barbhuiya (28), were apprehended during the operation conducted by the police team from Lakhinagar and Lala police stations based on sourced information.