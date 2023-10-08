Guwahati’s Ananda Bhandar Sweet Shop Owner Goes Missing

The owner of Guwahati’s first-ever sweet shop ‘Ananda Bhandar’, Kalyan Kumar Das has reportedly gone missing from Chatribari area since October 6, reports emerged on Sunday.
The brother-in-law of the missing person informed Das went missing from his residence in Guwahati’s Chatribari area and sought the help of people to trace him. He urged the people to contact 8720901066 or inform the nearest police station if anyone comes in contact with the missing individual.
Kalyan Kumar Das was last seen wearing a white spotted shirt and brown pants. His age is 62 years with 5.5ft in height and has grey hair.
It has come to the fore that Kalyan Kumar Das earlier served as an Ex Councillor of GMC (AGP) from Pan Bazar.