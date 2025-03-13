Guwahati’s Artificial Flood Woes: Govt Rolls Out New SOP for Prevention

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs of Assam Jayanta Mallabaruah outlined a comprehensive plan to mitigate artificial flooding in Guwahati, stating that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been formulated for effective flood control.

"The Department of Housing and Urban Affairs is adopting a distinct approach this year to tackle the issue," said Mallabaruah while addressing a press conference here in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Highlighting soil erosion from hills as the primary cause of artificial flooding, Mallabaruah said that accumulated soil clogs drainage systems, worsening the situation. To address this, the removal of soil deposits from major drains has already begun, with the first phase targeted for completion before March. Super suckers have been deployed for drain cleaning, with a strict mandate to remove extracted soil within two hours without delay.

"To ensure better monitoring, 21 committees have been formed across different city zones. Each committee will oversee specific areas to streamline flood management efforts," the minister added.

The minister also provided an update on the ongoing project to channel excess water into Silsako. Meanwhile, from July 1, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will stop supplying water, and the Jal Board will take over. A survey of the Jal Board’s pipeline network has been completed, identifying connectivity gaps in some areas. Necessary modifications will be made to address these issues.

Residents currently receiving water from GMC will need to switch to Jal Board connections. Those applying for connections within July will be exempted from charges, as the Municipal Corporation will cover the cost.

