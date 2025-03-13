Assam’s Economy Stronger Than Congress-Ruled States: BJP Hits Back at Bhupen Borah

Assam BJP has strongly condemned Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Borah for allegedly spreading misinformation about the state's financial condition and budget. Responding to Borah’s claims, the BJP stated that Assam’s growth rate has not declined; instead, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has surged from ₹1.50 lakh crore during Congress rule to ₹6.50 lakh crore under the BJP-led state government.

Highlighting the state’s financial management, the BJP asserted that in nine years, under a stable and visionary administration, Assam has witnessed a corruption-free and transparent revenue system, strengthening its economy. The party emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's capital expenditure has reached an all-time high.

In a press statement, BJP Assam spokesperson Subhash Dutta dismissed Borah’s remarks as politically motivated and misleading. He claimed that Assam’s financial standing and management are far better than Congress-ruled states. Dutta pointed out that Congress left Assam’s economy in shambles, but within just eight years, the state government managed to increase domestic income by ₹5 lakh crore. This, he said, was a major challenge that the BJP government overcame, thanks to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Sarma and the unwavering support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dutta criticized the Congress leader’s 'false claims,' calling them an act of desperation. He further added that Assam’s capital expenditure under Congress was merely ₹4,500 crore, whereas the BJP government has raised it to ₹25,000 crore this year—possibly the root of Congress’s frustration and envy.

Taking a dig at Congress-ruled states, Dutta mentioned that the Karnataka government is struggling with a debt of ₹6 lakh crore, Himachal Pradesh is burdened with ₹1 lakh crore in liabilities, and Telangana is drowning in ₹3.90 lakh crore of debt. In contrast, he said, Congress leaders in Assam are 'shamelessly' accusing the state government of excessive borrowing. He clarified that Assam’s borrowings are directed toward capital expenditure, positively impacting the state's GDP.

Dutta asserted that under Sarma’s leadership, Assam’s youth are now moving toward progress, and Congress’s 'desperate propaganda' will not mislead the people. He accused the opposition of resorting to personal attacks on the Chief Minister as part of their 'politically motivated smear campaign.' The statement concluded by asserting that the people of Assam have consistently rejected Congress’s baseless allegations and that a party historically plagued by corruption has no moral right to preach ethics.

