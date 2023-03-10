NAAC Awards A+ Grade to Assam's Sonapur College

Sonapur College in Kamrup metro district of Assam has been awarded A+ grade by the National Accreditation and Assessment (NAAC).

The college scored a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.31 points and secured the A+ grade for the coming five years.

Reportedly, NAAC authorities officially informed the good news to the Principal of Sonapur College, Dr. Devabrot Khanikor on Friday. The students, teachers and locals of Sonapur expressed their satisfaction after the college received A+ grade and thanked the college authorities for presenting the college in a beautiful manner.

The Sonapur College was established in the year 1991. The college, which has completed 32 years, was ranked 109th among all Arts colleges in the country and 89th position among colleges of all streams in the India Today Best College Survey.

In the NIRF rankings in 2018, the Sonapur College secured 109th position.

Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu congratulated the Principal, students and entire staff of the college for achieving this feat.

Taking to twitter, he wrote, “My heartiest congratulations to the Sonapur College fraternity, specially the Principal, Teaching and Non-teaching staff, Students and Governing Body for this accomplishment. I am sure this is only the beginning of the journey towards quality education. I appreciate Sonapur College (Kamrup-Metro) for achieving National Accreditation and Assessment (NAAC) grade A+ with 3.31 points.”