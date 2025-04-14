Guwahati’s Chabipul Chariali Renamed as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chowk on Ambedkar Jayanti

In a symbolic tribute to one of India’s greatest reformers, the historic Chabipul Chariali in Guwahati has been officially renamed as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chowk. The announcement was made by Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah during the celebrations marking the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The decision to rename the city landmark underscores Ambedkar’s lasting legacy as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a tireless crusader for social justice. The minister unveiled the new name during a formal event, coinciding with nationwide celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Observed annually on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti is not just a commemoration of a birth anniversary—it is a reaffirmation of the values of equality, liberty, and fraternity that Dr. Ambedkar championed throughout his life. The day is marked with grand processions, community programs, and tributes across the country, especially in states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

What’s Closed for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025?

As a gazetted national holiday, Ambedkar Jayanti brings a pause to several key services. Most government offices, public and private sector banks, post offices, courts, PSUs, schools, and even the stock market remain shut in observance.

Banking operations are on hold in cities including Guwahati, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and many more, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.

What Remains Open?

While physical bank branches are closed in several regions, digital banking services—such as mobile apps, internet banking, and even WhatsApp banking—remain fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted financial access.

Additionally, private businesses, retail stores, and essential services continue to operate normally in most areas. In some states, including Delhi, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh, even banks will remain open.

As the nation pauses to honour Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions, Guwahati joins the celebration in a meaningful way—by embedding his name into its cityscape, ensuring his legacy lives on in everyday conversations and directions.

