Assam BJP Marks Ambedkar Jayanti, Hits Out at Congress for 'Historical Betrayal'

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday observed the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at its state headquarters. The event began with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp before Ambedkar’s statue and was attended by Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia and state cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Speaking at the occasion, Saikia launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of committing a “historical sin” by allegedly ensuring Dr. Ambedkar's electoral defeat in 1952. “From Parliament to public meetings, the Congress walks around with the Constitution in hand, yet it was the same party that allied with the CPI to defeat the very architect of that Constitution,” Saikia said.

He further alleged that Congress had insulted and humiliated Ambedkar in the past and now merely pretends to honour him. “The BJP wants to show the people the reality of how Congress wronged Ambedkar. While Congress pays lip service, we are working to uphold his legacy by adhering to every word of the Constitution,” he added.

Referring to Ambedkar’s electoral defeats, Saikia said, “Congress committed the grave sin of defeating Ambedkar not once, but twice in elections. They were also the first to trample upon the Constitution.”

He also accused the Congress of neglecting marginalized communities and termed their recent gestures of tribute as “crocodile tears.” “They held a meeting in Gandhinagar to show respect, but let us not forget that it is the same party that once insulted Sardar Patel,” Saikia said.

The BJP, he reiterated, remains committed to protecting the Constitution and honouring Dr. Ambedkar’s vision in its true spirit.

