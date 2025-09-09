Guwahati's Chachal Flooded with Protesters Over Govt Failures

The city’s Chachal area turned into a hub of dissent on Tuesday as multiple organizations staged protests against the Assam government over long-pending demands. Leading the demonstrations were groups like the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), All Assam Contractual Health Workers Association, and the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU), among others.

The KMSS and SMSS protesters rallied against the recently issued Immigration & Foreigners (Exemption) Order 2025, demanding its immediate repeal. They also called for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to be kept out of Assam, warning that attempts to implement it could ignite further unrest in the state.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Contractual Health Workers Association has been protesting since September 3, demanding salary hikes and the regularization of jobs for contractual staff in government hospitals. According to union leaders, Assam currently has 4,265 contractual health workers across departments who continue to face uncertain employment and stagnant wages.

“It is deeply disappointing that we have been forced to protest for our rights since September 3,” said one demonstrator. “If Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma does not address our demands, we will escalate the protests. Across the state, every district is now witnessing workers wearing black badges. If the government refuses to engage in discussions, we will go on strike, and the hospitals will bear the consequences—but the blame will not be ours; it will be the Assam government’s.”

The SMSS protesters also voiced strong opposition to the CAA, calling it a betrayal of earlier assurances by the Modi-led government. “Back in May 2014, the government promised that all illegal Bangladeshi immigrants would be removed from Assam,” said one protester. “Today, instead of protecting Assamese rights, the CAA is being used to facilitate their entry, and the implementation timeline has been extended to December 31, 2024. Meanwhile, Upper Assam’s six indigenous communities are fighting for ST status, NRC processes remain incomplete, and the Assam Accord is yet to be implemented fully. The government’s attempt to push the CAA now is unacceptable. We will continue to protest and ensure that in the 2026 elections, this BJP government falls.”

The AKRSU protesters joined the chorus, pressing the government to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Koch Rajbongshi communities and highlighting the ongoing marginalization of indigenous groups in Assam.