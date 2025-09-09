Nepal: Protesters Return To Streets After Ban Lifted, Demand PM Oli’s Ouster

Nepal’s Kathmandu woke up to fresh unrest on Tuesday morning as protesters once again hit the streets, just hours after the government briefly lifted restrictions on movement. The Kathmandu District Administration Office quickly reimposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area from 8:30 am, citing escalating tensions.

The situation comes a day after Nepal witnessed one of its deadliest crackdowns in recent years. Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari on Monday, leaving at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured, according to local media reports.

Protesters, angry over what they call Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s authoritarian approach, blocked roads near the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki today, vowing not to stop until Oli steps down.

“Yesterday, many students were killed. The Prime Minister of Nepal should resign. Students must continue to raise their voice,” one protester told ANI.

Stories of grief poured in from families of victims. Retired Nepal Army Colonel Madhav Sundar Khadga said his son went missing during Monday’s clashes. “I called him three times, then his phone was switched off. Later, when I came to the police, they hit me. I want the President to dissolve this government,” he said.

The protests yesterday turned bloody after police and security personnel reportedly opened fire on crowds demonstrating against the now-lifted social media ban. The ban, introduced last week against platforms that failed to register with the government, had triggered widespread anger.

Following an emergency cabinet meeting late Monday, Prime Minister Oli announced the ban’s withdrawal but blamed the violence on “infiltration by vested interest groups.” He also promised a panel to investigate the clashes and financial relief for victims, along with free treatment for the injured.

Despite those assurances, the streets of Nepal remain defiant this morning. With fresh curfew orders in place and public anger spilling over, the crisis marks one of the gravest challenges to Oli’s government in years.

