Guwahati's City Center Abruptly Shut Down: Technical Issue or Bomb Threat?

A bomb scare prompted an urgent evacuation of City Center mall in Guwahati on Monday. Patrons and staff were swiftly directed to leave the premises as entry into the mall was restricted.
The mall's management has posted a sign stating, "FOR TECHNICAL ISSUE MALL WILL BE CLOSED FOR 2 HOURS." Despite this, there is growing suspicion among the public that the closure might be related to a bomb threat.
Emergency services have been deployed, including the bomb squad, city police, and sniffer dogs. The evacuation also extended to the PVR cinema hall located within the mall. All business establishments and food courts inside the eight-story building have been reported as shut down.
Authorities have yet to provide an official statement on the situation.
This is a developing story.......