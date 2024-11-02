Guwahati's Culinary Nightmares: Rats Caught Dining in Fast Food Joints as GMC Steps In

In a recent crackdown, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), led by Joint Commissioner Mrinal Bora, raided several restaurants, including the Barbie Hotel and Fast Food on GS Road, revealing alarming hygiene violations.
During the nighttime inspection, GMC officials were confronted with shocking scenes, including food being prepared in unsanitary conditions.
Reports indicated that rats and mice were spotted eating food directly from the cooking area, raising serious concerns about food safety for customers.
This raid is part of GMC's ongoing effort to address the unhealthy environments found in many hotels and restaurants across the city.
Over the past week, several establishments have been scrutinised for failing to meet health standards.
On Friday night, GMC seized two outlets of the Barbie Hotel and Fast Food on GS Road as part of their ongoing enforcement efforts.
Earlier on October 24, 2024, the officials of the GMC launched raids at multiple hotels in the city's Paltan Bazar locality late night, following serious allegations of unhygienic food practices.
The raid was led by the GMC's enforcement team at around 12:30 am. According to information received, the raid uncovered unhealthy conditions at several hotels including the well-known Dilkhush Punjabi Dhaba.