Guwahati's Drainage Effective, But Struggles In Heavy Rain: Ashok Singhal

Highlighting the cause of the artificial floods, the Assam Cabinet Minister said that the rainfall that Guwahati received in just two hours was equal to a month's 25 percent rain.

“On August 5, the rainfall that we received from 3 pm to 5 pm was 25 percent of the rain that we usually receive during monsoons in a month. This means that one month's 25 percent rain was received in just two hours. This was what led to the problem,” he said.