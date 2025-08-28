Guwahati’s Flood Woes Continue as Torrential Rains Batter City

Guwahati witnessed yet another day of chaos as relentless rainfall lashed the city on Thursday, leaving most major roads and low-lying areas submerged. The downpour, which followed heavy rains on Wednesday, triggered artificial flooding across several key locations, bringing traffic to a standstill and exposing the city’s fragile drainage system.

From Zoo Road and Ganeshguri to the National Highway, commuters were left stranded as vehicles crawled through knee-deep waters. Residents complained of water seeping into homes and shops, while many reported being stuck for hours due to traffic snarls. The flood-like situation once again highlighted the recurring problem of waterlogging in Assam’s capital, where heavy showers often turn the city into a swamp.

Furthermore, across the 8th mile stretch of Assam’s Jorabat, artificial floods wreaked havoc submerging vast areas and causing severe distress. The floods were so intense that a man was swept away over a distance of ten miles.

On Thursday, alarming reports have emerged from the 15th mile area in Jorabat that another young man was swept away by the artificial floods last night. Rescue operations are still underway, and the youth has not yet been located.

The Sonapur police, along with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are actively engaged in search and rescue operations.

The missing youth has been identified as 26-year-old Rohitash Choudhury.