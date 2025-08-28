Jorabat: Yet Another Spell Of Rain, Yet Another Disastrous Flood, Yet Another Drowns

Artificial flooding wreaked havoc across the vast stretches of Assam’s Jorabat, submerging large areas and causing severe distress. The floods were so intense that a man was swept away over a distance of ten miles.

On Thursday, alarming reports have emerged from the 15th mile area in Jorabat that another young man was swept away by the artificial floods last night. Rescue operations are still underway, and the youth has not yet been located.

The Sonapur police, along with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are actively engaged in search and rescue operations.

The missing youth has been identified as 26-year-old Rohitash Choudhury.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing into flood-affected areas until the situation stabilizes.

