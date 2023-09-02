LGBI Airport Records Footfall of Nearly 4.8 Lakh Passengers in August 2023

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati reportedly recorded a footfall of 4.8 lakh passengers in August 2023.
This figure is nearly 31 percent higher than the footfall of passengers recorded in the same month last year, official information said.
Meanwhile, the highest single-day footfall in August was 16,933 and highest single-day air traffic movement was 133. This also marks a sharp increase in the number of people travelling in and out of the state last year.
The authorities also said that the airport witnessed a total of 3,839 flights in the past month, which is almost 14 percent higher than the number of flights at the same time last year.
Apart from this, the top destinations served from Guwahati during the month of August were Imphal, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
The authorities are also expecting a much higher footfall in winter schedule which begins in October.
Earlier in February this year, the LGBI airport recorded a footfall of nearly 4 lakh passengers in February 2023, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding month of last year. Out of the total, nearly 1,90,000 were departure passengers and the remaining were arrival travellers which is 20 percent higher than February 2022, the official further said.