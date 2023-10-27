Guwahati's Mobile Phone Marauders Nabbed After CCTV Expose

In a significant breakthrough, Guwahati Police have successfully busted a gang of three notorious thieves responsible for a string of mobile phone thefts across the city.
One of the criminals was captured on CCTV cameras while trespassing inside a house in the Silpukhuri area, which ultimately led to his arrest, and subsequently the two others.
The thieves, who had been evading the police for days, were apprehended at Gandhi Basti on Thursday night. Their criminal activities extended beyond the Silpukhuri incident, as they were also implicated in the theft of mobile phones in the Rajgarh locality just last Wednesday.
The trio has been identified as Chitra Das (29), Intu Boro (24), and Raja Das (20), all residents of Gandhi Basti area.
Following their arrest, the police conducted a thorough search and successfully recovered the stolen mobile phones along with a laptop believed to be part of their loot.
Residents in these areas can now breathe a sigh of relief as these dreaded thieves are now behind bars, and their stolen properties have been recovered.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.