Held Captive, Raped, Assam Woman Rescued After 13 Days

A heinous case of crime against woman has come to light in Assam’s Bongaigaon district wherein a woman was subjected to sexual assault and torture for a prolonged period of time by a miscreant who had locked her up in a house.
Sources revealed that the woman was raped by the miscreant for 13 grueling days at a house where he had locked her up when the former had gone to a nearby field for farming. The incident was reported from Rashigaon village in Sidli subdivision.
Locals have accused an individual residing in the area, identified as Montu Nath, for the distressing crime. Nath allegedly lured the woman into the house and locked her up intending to take advantage of the woman when opportunities arose.
Meanwhile, the husband of the victim woman has been frantically searching for her for a long time. On Thursday night, the distraught husband received information about Montu Nath allegedly keeping her captive in the said house.
Acting swiftly, the husband apprised the local women’s welfare society of the incident and subsequently the victim was rescued from the house of the accused.
The accused, Montu Nath, was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings. The rescued woman was also brought to the police station to record her statement in the matter.
Further investigation is on to ascertain the sequence of events.