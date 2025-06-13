Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium Wall Collapses Near Gallery 7; Vehicle Damaged, No Officials Present

A portion of the outer wall near Gallery No. 7 of Nehru Stadium in Guwahati collapsed on Thursday, damaging a vehicle parked nearby and raising serious concerns about the stadium’s structural safety.

When the Pratidin Time reporting team reached the site for a ground report, no stadium officials or ground staff were present to explain the cause of the collapse. There was no official response on whether prior inspections had been conducted or if any safety measures were in place.

The silence from authorities has drawn criticism, particularly as the monsoon season approaches and questions arise about the maintenance of public infrastructure in Assam. Despite being one of Guwahati’s iconic sports venues, Nehru Stadium’s deteriorating condition has been flagged in the past.

Authorities are yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incident or announce any inquiry into the matter.

