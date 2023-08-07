Sports

Guwahati: CM Sarma Inspects Nehru Stadium Renovations, Plans for Jorhat Stadium Revamp

The renovation efforts are nearing completion, marking a significant stride in upgrading sports infrastructure.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducts an inspection of ongoing projects at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, aimed at transforming the venue into a 50,000-seat facility.

The renovation efforts are nearing completion, marking a significant stride in upgrading sports infrastructure. The revamped Nehru Stadium is poised to contribute to the promotion of athletics and the hosting of large-scale events.

In a broader initiative, the government is actively considering a revitalization plan for Jorhat Stadium, signaling a commitment to bolster sports facilities across the region.

These developments underscore the administration's dedication to fostering a conducive environment for sports enthusiasts and athletes.

As the renovation work nears its conclusion and plans for Jorhat Stadium take shape, the state anticipates a vibrant sports landscape that will cater to both local and national events.

