Guwahati: CM Sarma Inspects Nehru Stadium Renovations, Plans for Jorhat Stadium Revamp

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducts an inspection of ongoing projects at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, aimed at transforming the venue into a 50,000-seat facility.
The renovation efforts are nearing completion, marking a significant stride in upgrading sports infrastructure. The revamped Nehru Stadium is poised to contribute to the promotion of athletics and the hosting of large-scale events.
In a broader initiative, the government is actively considering a revitalization plan for Jorhat Stadium, signaling a commitment to bolster sports facilities across the region.
These developments underscore the administration's dedication to fostering a conducive environment for sports enthusiasts and athletes.
As the renovation work nears its conclusion and plans for Jorhat Stadium take shape, the state anticipates a vibrant sports landscape that will cater to both local and national events.