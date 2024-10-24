Guwahati's Oil Lamp Market Bustles with Activity Ahead of Diwali

As the festival of lights approaches, the earthen pots and oil lamp market in Guwahati has transformed into a vibrant hub of activity. Local residents have flocked to purchase traditional oil lamps, or diyas, in preparation for Diwali and Kali Puja.
Dilip Das, a trader, highlighted the variety of diyas available, noting that they have sourced products from various regions in Assam, including Goalpara, Nagarbera, and Sonapur. He mentioned, “The prices of diyas have increased this year compared to last year. We are hopeful that sales will pick up in the coming days.”
Nabarun Dutta, a customer at one of the stalls, stressed the cultural significance of lighting diyas during Diwali. “While many decorative lights are available, we should prioritize lighting diyas, as it is a part of our culture and supports our local potters,” he stated.
In related news, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently shared scenes from the Lakshmi Puja celebrations at Bijni Lakshmi Mandir on social media. He remarked on the vibrant atmosphere, noting, “I had the privilege to dedicate the redeveloped temple complex to the people during the Puja festivities. The Mela celebrated alongside Lakshmi Puja attracts huge crowds and showcases our rich heritage.”
Additionally, CM Sarma launched Mission Basundhara 3.0 at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra in Guwahati, aimed at granting land rights to the indigenous people of Assam. He also introduced the Chief Minister's Atamnirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) program during a function at Lok Sewa Bhawan.
Under CMAAA 1.0, the government allocated Rs. 510 crores to support 25,238 budding entrepreneurs. The upcoming CMAAA 2.0 aims to expand this initiative, with plans to select 75,000 eneficiaries who will receive financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs for professional courses and Rs. 2 lakhs for non-professional courses, distributed in two instalments.