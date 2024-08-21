Guwahati's Sarai Registration Mandate: What to Follow for Compliance

Earlier on Tuesday, Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, issued the following directives in an official order:

Mandatory Registration: Owners or keepers of Sarais must register their establishments and provide details of the keepers with the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

Prohibition on Lodging: No Sarai shall accept lodgers or allow anyone to stay until it is registered and the details of the keeper are recorded with the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

Reporting Requirements: Owners or keepers must report in writing to the Officer in Charge of the jurisdictional Police Station the details of every guest or lodger who stayed at the Sarai during the preceding day or night.