Guwahati's Sarai Registration Mandate: What to Follow for Compliance

In response to recent security threats and illicit activities, including bomb threats from the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Guwahati city police have mandated the registration of all Sarais, encompassing hotels, lodges, home stays, and private hostels, under the Sarais Act, 1867.
Earlier on Tuesday, Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, issued the following directives in an official order:
Mandatory Registration: Owners or keepers of Sarais must register their establishments and provide details of the keepers with the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.
Prohibition on Lodging: No Sarai shall accept lodgers or allow anyone to stay until it is registered and the details of the keeper are recorded with the Office of the Commissioner of Police.
Reporting Requirements: Owners or keepers must report in writing to the Officer in Charge of the jurisdictional Police Station the details of every guest or lodger who stayed at the Sarai during the preceding day or night.
Penalties for Non-compliance: Violations of the Sarais Act, 1867 will result in penalties, including potential closure of the establishment.
As per the order, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), Guwahati, is authorized to process registration applications on behalf of the Commissioner of Police. This order is in effect from the date of issuance, the order stated.
About the Sarais Act, 1867
The Sarais Act, 1867 regulates public Sarais, defined as buildings used for shelter and accommodation of travelers. Key provisions include:
Registration Requirement: Section 3 mandates that Sarai keepers register with the Competent Authority.
Prohibition on Lodging Without Registration: Section 5 prohibits accepting guests until the Sarai and keeper are registered.
Inspection and Reporting: Sections 7 and 8 require Sarai keepers to allow inspections and report guest details to the Competent Authority.
Penalties: Sections 12, 14, and 15 prescribe penalties for violations, including potential closure of non-compliant Sarais.