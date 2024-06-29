Guwahati's Timeless Rabindra Bhawan Set For Rs 111 Crore Overhaul

The iconic Rabindra Bhawan, a pivotal landmark in Guwahati’s cultural landscape, is poised for a significant transformation as the Assam government has announced an ambitious Rs 111 crore redevelopment project to modernize this historic venue and elevate its facilities.
This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.
Situated in the heart of Guwahati, Rabindra Bhawan has long been a vibrant hub for artistic and cultural activities, hosting a diverse array of events such as theatrical performances, musical concerts, and art exhibitions. The transformation plan aims to enhance its role as a cultural cornerstone while introducing state-of-the-art amenities.
The new facility will encompass approximately 1,58,786 square feet and feature a 2B + G + 5 configuration, blending modern design with the cultural essence of the original complex. Key elements of the upgraded Rabindra Bhawan will include - a 500-seat main auditorium; Multiple smaller auditoriums, Art galleries; a Black Box Theatre recording studio; Office spaces; Guest rooms, and parking facilities.
The auditorium, managed by the Department of Cultural Affairs, functioned smoothly until 2018. After a brief renovation, it reopened for a few days in 2022 but was soon closed again due to water seepage issues during rains. On June 17, 2022, the authorities shut the auditorium with a notice, and it has remained closed since.
Subsequently, the state government decided to dismantle the existing Rabindra Bhawan building to make way for a new four-storey structure. The Department of Cultural Affairs was tasked with preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the new building.
In 2023, a committee led by Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah was formed to oversee the construction. Following the committee's decision, a Kolkata-based company was engaged to design the building, and the PWD (Building) was assigned the construction responsibilities.