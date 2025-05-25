Guwahati’s Waterlogging Crisis: Homes Turn into Fish Ponds Amid Monsoon

Despite the Assam government splurging crores every year on big-ticket projects to prevent artificial flooding in Guwahati, all it takes is one good rain to turn the city into a swimming pool. And no, this isn’t an exclusive resort—just everyday life for locals!

Take Lachit Path in Kochpara, Satgaon, under the Dispur constituency, for example. For nearly a year, residents have been mastering the art of wading through knee-deep water just to get anywhere. Roads? Long gone. Pathways? Underwater highways now. So bad, even Google Maps would throw in the towel.

But wait, it gets better (or worse). The water isn’t content to stay outside—floodwaters sneak into homes, turning living rooms into fish tanks. Locals have apparently become expert fishermen, catching fresh fish right near their doorsteps from the waters of Silsako Beel. Plus, they share their homes with snakes and frogs—talk about unexpected roommates!

At a time when the state government boasts that Guwahati is a “smart city,” the reality feels more like a fishery. So here’s the million-rupee question: If this is the “smart” life, maybe we’d all be better off just learning to swim!

