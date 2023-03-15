Hail, Thunderstorm Warning For Guwahati City: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Wednesday that strong winds for short periods, hail and thunderstorms are likely to hit the city over the next 24 hours.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert stating one or two spells of light to moderate thundershowers with hail (1-2 cm/hr) is expected over Guwahati City.

The possible impacts expected due to the hail and strong winds are visibility may become poor during the intense spell of rainfall, with water logging in many parts of low lying areas, disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads, possibility of damage to vulnerable structures, lightning may injure people and cattle in open places.

The citizens are advised to follow any traffic advisories, avoid staying in vulnerable structure, take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities and remain updated.

Earlier in the morning hours, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for the next three-four days in Assam.

According to the department, along with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected in the state from March 15-18.

It may be mentioned that few days ago, the Central Meteorological Department (CMD) issued a data stating the rainfall in Assam has decreased by 76 per cent. The rainfall during January-February was about 76 per cent less than normal.

Moreover, there is a 100 per cent decrease in rainfall in several parts of Assam.

Not only Assam, Arunachal Pradesh has 53 per cent, Manipur 99 per cent, Meghalaya 99 per cent, Mizoram 100 per cent, Nagaland 99 per cent and Tripura 100 per cent decrease in rainfall.