Assam Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Next 4 Days in Assam

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for the next three-four days in Assam.

According to the department, along with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected in the state from March 15-18.

It may be mentioned that few days ago, the Central Meteorological Department (CMD) issued a data stating the rainfall in Assam has decreased by 76 per cent. The rainfall during January-February was about 76 per cent less than normal.

Moreover, there is a 100 per cent decrease in rainfall in several parts of Assam.

Not only Assam, Arunachal Pradesh has 53 per cent, Manipur 99 per cent, Meghalaya 99 per cent, Mizoram 100 per cent, Nagaland 99 per cent and Tripura 100 per cent decrease in rainfall.