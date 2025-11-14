Handique Girls’ College Holds 7th Annual Lecture; Departmental Journal ‘Elenchus’ Released

The Department of Political Science at Handique Girls’ College organised its 7th Annual Lecture on Friday, 14 November 2025. Leena Sarma, IRPS, delivered the keynote talk titled “Breaking Barriers: Redefining Power, Reclaiming Space.”

In her address, Sarma underscored the need to challenge structural boundaries that confine marginalised groups and to reclaim spaces traditionally excluded from the mainstream socio-political domain.

During the event, the department also released the 7th volume of its annual periodical Elenchus, themed “The Assamese: A Longing for Luminosity.”

The programme was attended by Principal Dr. Ranjit Sarma, Vice Principal and Head of the Department Dr. Madhurima C. Hazarika, along with invited faculty members from various institutions. Students of the Political Science department were also present.

Certificates were distributed to the winners of the essay competition held on Gandhi Jayanti on the theme “Sustainable Living Through Gandhian Principles.”

Also Read: Guwahati: Prime Accused In Accident Near Handique College Interrogated