The associate professor of Handique Girls College Srutimala Duara passed away on Monday.

According to reports, she breathed her last at around 11.15 am in California.

She was an associate professor of English department and author.

She was diagnosed with cancer and wrote book on her journey ‘My Journey through Cancer’.

Several students took to social media to offer condolences on her demise.

She completed her degree at the Handique Girls College itself and further studies in Gauhati University.