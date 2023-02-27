Ex-DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s Father Lilakanta Mahanta Passes Away

The father of the former Director-General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, Vaishnav Pandit Lilakanta Mahanta passed away at the age of 92 in Assam's Sivasagar during the wee hours of Monday.

He was the former Satradhikar of Sri Sri Borkhatpar Satra.

Sri Sri Lilakanta Mahanta breathed his last at his residence in Konwarpur at around 2.15 am.

He had been seriously ill for the past few days due to age-related ailment.

During his lifetime, Sri Sri Lilakanta Mahanta served as the President of the Asom Sattra Mahasabha for two terms.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offered condolences and said that the death of former Satradhikar is great loss to the society of Assam.