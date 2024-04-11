Handloom Directorate Raids Beltola Market, Seizes Over 100 Power Loom 'Gamosas'

In a decisive move against the sale of power loom Gamosas, the Directorate of Handloom & Textiles conducted a raid at Beltola market in Guwahati, seizing over 100 illicitly traded items. The crackdown targeted both permanent commercial establishments and street vendors, with nine businesses and four vendors on footpaths falling under scrutiny.
Expressing concern over the prevalence of power loom Gamosas in the market, an official from the Directorate stated, "Compared to permanent commercial establishments, street vendors are selling more power loom Gamosas in the city. We have received inputs from journalists and our own sources indicating that multiple establishments are still engaged in the sale of these banned items."
The official issued a stern warning to violators, threatening legal action if they failed to comply with the ban. "Today, I have strictly warned them to put a full stop to the selling of power loom Gamosas, else we will lodge FIRs with the police, and they will face legal consequences," the official emphasized.
The Directorate's efforts extended beyond Beltola market, with raids also conducted in Ganeshguri, Fancy Bazar, Chhaygaon, and Chandrapur. Nine squads under the Kamrup Metro district have been tasked with maintaining vigilance, ensuring compliance across all areas, and monitoring shops, the official informed.
Reacting to the crackdown, a shop proprietor acknowledged the ban but pointed to the need for action at the production level. "I know selling power loom Gamosas is banned, but the concerned department has to stop production at the top. We are small business owners bound by the availability of these products in the market," the proprietor lamented.
"Once production and distribution cease, we will also stop selling them. From my shop alone, the Directorate of Handloom & Textiles has seized around 57 power loom Gamosas,” the proprietor added further.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Handloom & Textiles affirmed its commitment to ongoing enforcement even beyond the festive season, signaling a sustained effort to curb the circulation of counterfeit goods in the region.